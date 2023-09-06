Fatal Crash on Highway 589 Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Driver

Published 10:49 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, a fatal crash occurred on Highway 589 in Lamar County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m., where a 2007 Nissan Altima, driven by 21-year-old Janiyah Jackson of Picayune, Mississippi, left the roadway and collided with a tree, resulting in her tragic death.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle left the road for reasons yet to be determined.

Authorities are comprehensively examining the accident scene and gathering witness statements as part of their investigation. Standard toxicology tests will also determine if alcohol, drugs, or other factors contributed to the incident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is encouraging anyone with information about the crash to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Tips and witness statements can be provided to the Lamar County branch of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

