Ellen Boone Published 4:11 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Funeral Services for Ellen Rosetta Boone, age 96, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023, will be held Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm at George Ford Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at George Ford Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Henleyfield Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Tommy Hudnall will officiate the service assisted by Elder Donnie Broom.

A native of Pearl River, LA, she was a Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of George Ford Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Rosetta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and a devout Christian who put her Lord first and foremost in her life and the raising of her children. She was well-loved and will be missed by her family, friends, and church family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 devoted years, Virgil P. Boone; parents, Wesley O’Berry and Ellen Provost O’Berry; grandsons, Travis Boone, William Boone, Douglas Paul “Bo” Lee, Dustin Iverson, and Patrick Riley Boone; siblings, Rebecca O’Berry, Howard O’Berry, Viola O’Berry Smith, LeRoy O’Berry, Nathalie O’Berry Mitchell, and Ollie Mae O’Berry Carnegie.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Daniel Virgil (Lisa) Boone, Jennifer Borne, Mary Ann (Gary) Iverson, Nathan Boone, and Trish (Fred) Tanner; grandchildren, Johnny Ray Boone, Amanda Boone, Sam (Kassie) Turpen, Lauren (Josh Bowman) Turpen, Angel Lee, Amber Iverson (Chris) Williams, Jennifer Iverson (Zach) Shemper, Christopher Boone, John Wesley Boone, and Sara Tanner; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Obituary, register book, and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com