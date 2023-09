Dee Ollie Haralson Devaughn Published 11:03 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Dee O. Haralson Devaughn sadly passed away on August 29, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 09, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Cornerstone Baptist Church, 917 Cayton Street, Picayune, Ms. 39466

Services Entrusted to Baylous Funeral Home, Picayune Ms 39466.