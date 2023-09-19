Clyde Perkins
Published 10:52 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Clyde Vandel Perkins peacefully passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 96. Born in
Kiln, Mississippi, on October 10, 1926, his life was a tapestry of achievements and cherished
moments.
Clyde’s journey was defined by dedication and success. He was a proud member of the 1943
State Championship football team during his time at Picayune High School, a place where his
athletic prowess shined brightly. His passion for football continued as he went on to Ole Miss,
where he also played football. In 1944, Clyde answered the call of duty, joining the army and
serving in the Philippines during World War II, where he earned the infantry combat badge.
Following the war, he continued to serve, taking part in the occupation of Japan. Upon returning
home, he was a member of the PRC Tung Bowl Champion Team, showcasing his unwavering
dedication to the sport he loved.
In addition to his remarkable military and athletic endeavors, Clyde also pursued education. He
received a B.S. Degree from Louisiana College and went on to earn a Masters from LSU. He
brought his passion for knowledge into the classroom, teaching high school students in Baton
Rouge. His commitment to education touched the lives of many.
Clyde’s life was filled with love and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil
Clyde and Allie Perkins, his siblings, Joyce Williams, Glenn Perkins, as well as his beloved wife
of 50 years, Elva Ruth, and his only son, Van Perkins and daughter-in law, Anne. He is survived
by his three cherished grandchildren, William, Jennifer, and Michael Perkins, and three great-
grandchildren, Cameron Robinson, Liam Hyer, and Maya Krause-Perkins. He is also survived by
his siblings, June Smith, Carolyn Stockstill, and sister-in-law Betty Perkins, along with a
multitude of other family members and friends whose lives he touched.
Clyde’s legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew him. His dedication to country, passion
for sports and education, and unwavering love for family have left an indelible mark on the
world. Clyde will be remembered with love and gratitude, his memory cherished for generations
to come.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service on Friday, September 15,
2023 at 11AM in New Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, Mississippi.