Clyde Perkins Published 10:52 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Clyde Vandel Perkins peacefully passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 96. Born in

Kiln, Mississippi, on October 10, 1926, his life was a tapestry of achievements and cherished

moments.

Clyde’s journey was defined by dedication and success. He was a proud member of the 1943

State Championship football team during his time at Picayune High School, a place where his

athletic prowess shined brightly. His passion for football continued as he went on to Ole Miss,

where he also played football. In 1944, Clyde answered the call of duty, joining the army and

serving in the Philippines during World War II, where he earned the infantry combat badge.

Following the war, he continued to serve, taking part in the occupation of Japan. Upon returning

home, he was a member of the PRC Tung Bowl Champion Team, showcasing his unwavering

dedication to the sport he loved.

In addition to his remarkable military and athletic endeavors, Clyde also pursued education. He

received a B.S. Degree from Louisiana College and went on to earn a Masters from LSU. He

brought his passion for knowledge into the classroom, teaching high school students in Baton

Rouge. His commitment to education touched the lives of many.

Clyde’s life was filled with love and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil

Clyde and Allie Perkins, his siblings, Joyce Williams, Glenn Perkins, as well as his beloved wife

of 50 years, Elva Ruth, and his only son, Van Perkins and daughter-in law, Anne. He is survived

by his three cherished grandchildren, William, Jennifer, and Michael Perkins, and three great-

grandchildren, Cameron Robinson, Liam Hyer, and Maya Krause-Perkins. He is also survived by

his siblings, June Smith, Carolyn Stockstill, and sister-in-law Betty Perkins, along with a

multitude of other family members and friends whose lives he touched.

Clyde’s legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew him. His dedication to country, passion

for sports and education, and unwavering love for family have left an indelible mark on the

world. Clyde will be remembered with love and gratitude, his memory cherished for generations

to come.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service on Friday, September 15,

2023 at 11AM in New Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, Mississippi.