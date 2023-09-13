Celsey White

Published 10:56 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Cesley Diane Faye White, age 31, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg officiated the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Server for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.  Cesley is hard to sum up in just a few words. She is the highlight to every story and the reason behind your smile. Between quirky, beautiful, unique, fun, and full of life she was also a loving wife, an amazing mother, a hard worker, a dedicated friend, and above all a crazy sister that will be missed dearly, especially by those who had the pleasure to know her!

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Vernon Seals; and her Godmother, Tracy Ranelle Prather Kellar.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, Billy Joseph Faye; her mother, Tonya Demetris Seals Stuart; her stepfather, William Stuart; her grandfather, Joe Pace; her grandmother, Bernice Seals; her husband, Bo Adam White; her daughters, Lona Grace Kennedy and Mya Nickol Faye; her son, Caspian Israel Murray; her daughters, Mia Alizabeth White, and Triston Amber White; her sisters, Shasta Nechole Beach, Tristion Deann Terrin Stuart, and Shena Faye; her brother, Shadin Culpepper; her cousins, Tiffany Marie Penton, Jennifer Nichole Faye, Ericka Leighan Faye, Alexandria K Faye, and Selena Quintana; her aunt, Tammy Lynn Seals; her uncle, James Vernon Seals, II; her niece, Kayleen Avori Dubrel; her nephews, Blaine Kyle Beach and Elijah Kai Hunter; her niece, Aria Skye Hunter; and her best friend, Heaven Harrison.

