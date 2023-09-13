Celsey White Published 10:56 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Funeral Services for Cesley Diane Faye White, age 31, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 3:00 PM, at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg officiated the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Server for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. Cesley is hard to sum up in just a few words. She is the highlight to every story and the reason behind your smile. Between quirky, beautiful, unique, fun, and full of life she was also a loving wife, an amazing mother, a hard worker, a dedicated friend, and above all a crazy sister that will be missed dearly, especially by those who had the pleasure to know her!

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Vernon Seals; and her Godmother, Tracy Ranelle Prather Kellar.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, Billy Joseph Faye; her mother, Tonya Demetris Seals Stuart; her stepfather, William Stuart; her grandfather, Joe Pace; her grandmother, Bernice Seals; her husband, Bo Adam White; her daughters, Lona Grace Kennedy and Mya Nickol Faye; her son, Caspian Israel Murray; her daughters, Mia Alizabeth White, and Triston Amber White; her sisters, Shasta Nechole Beach, Tristion Deann Terrin Stuart, and Shena Faye; her brother, Shadin Culpepper; her cousins, Tiffany Marie Penton, Jennifer Nichole Faye, Ericka Leighan Faye, Alexandria K Faye, and Selena Quintana; her aunt, Tammy Lynn Seals; her uncle, James Vernon Seals, II; her niece, Kayleen Avori Dubrel; her nephews, Blaine Kyle Beach and Elijah Kai Hunter; her niece, Aria Skye Hunter; and her best friend, Heaven Harrison.

