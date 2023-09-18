Carrie Lean Williams Published 2:24 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Carrie Lean Williams, born on May 19, 1933, in Georgia to proud parents Jim Henry of Canton, MS, and Mariah Watson of Poplarville, MS, peacefully passed away on September 14, 2023, at her home in Lexington, SC, with the loving presence of two of her devoted daughters by her side.

Carrie’s life was a testament to the enduring power of love, family, and unwavering strength. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Ernest C. Williams of Vicksburg, MS, her brothers Eddie Henry (Lizzie), Jake Watson (Geraldine), Melvin Watson, and Eugene Watson, as well as her son, Hollis Williams (Adrian) and daughter Lucile Williams. While her passing leaves a void that can never be filled, her memory will forever shine brightly in the hearts of those who loved her.

Carrie is survived by her loving sister, Idora White (John), and brother, Thomas Frank Watson (Mildred). She leaves behind a legacy of family and love, including her cherished daughters, Ernestine Jackson, Carolyn Conklin (Ken), Anne “DeDe” Williams, Debra Williams, and Charlotte Huntley (Jon); her sons, Jessie Williams (Rubina) and Ernest Williams (Kathy), also mourn her passing. Carrie’s legacy extends to her 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored and who will forever hold her close in their hearts.

Carrie’s life was a tapestry woven with love and resilience. Her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering support touched the lives of many. She leaves behind a vast community of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends who were fortunate to have known her and experienced her enduring love and kindness.

The viewing will be 10 AM at Greene Grove Baptist Church, Poplarville, MS followed by the service at 11 AM, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory and find solace in each other’s company. Rev. Willie D. Rawls will be the officiant.

Carrie Lean Williams may have left this earthly realm, but her spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of her loved ones for generations to come. May she rest in eternal peace. Interment will be in the Rose Park Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.