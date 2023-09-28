Barbara Bruner Published 4:11 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Barbara Coffman Bruner passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023. She was 83. She was born in Trenton, Tennessee. She lived much of her adult life in Belle Chasse, LA before moving to Carriere, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Red” Bruner, sons, William “Billy” Bruner and Brian Keith Bruner, her parents Mr. Carl & Mrs. Roberta Coffman, sister Evelyn Courtney Bates, and brother, Terry Coffman. She is survived by son, Michael Bruner and Deborah Bruner Newberry, sister Betty Holt (Pete). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Barbara would tell you she had to travel all the way to California to meet her one true love, “Red” Bruner. She had left Tennessee to spend time with her sister in California and Red had left New Orleans, joining the Navy, landing in California. It was fate. Red recognized what all who knew her saw, she was special. Together they raised 4 children. While a resident in Belle Chasse, she was employed at Belle Chasse High School, as a bus driver; something not very common for a woman during that time, but there was nothing common about her, she was special.

She was kind, sweet, warm, caring, and giving, but she was no pushover. She had the heart of a Godly woman, not because she was espousing Scripture but because she was living it. There was no doubt of her goodness. She was devoted to her family. That love, devotion, and loyalty were embraced by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a way about her that let you know she loved you, and she could communicate that without using words. She opened up her home to those she loved and selflessly gave of herself to anyone who was in need. She lived a full life surrounded by love. She had more than her share of heartbreak and loss in her last years, but she soldiered on. She was a strong woman who worked tirelessly for those she loved and is now able to rest easy with the loved ones that have gone before her. She will be loved and missed by all she has left behind.

Visitation was held 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Picayune Funeral Home. Services at 12:00 p.m. with burial followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, picayunefh.com.