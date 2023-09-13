Artificial Turf Project Begins at Friendship Park in Picayune Published 11:49 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

On September 5, Picayune officials and community members marked the start of an artificial turf project at Friendship Park. The project aims to install synthetic baseball field turf, creating new recreational opportunities and boosting the local economy. Mayor Jim Luke expressed confidence in the project’s impact.

The objectives include attracting visitors and hosting tournaments at the park. Mayor Luke also noted the expected economic benefits for the area, with increased patronage of local hotels and restaurants anticipated.

“We are grateful for the support of Senator Angela Hill, Representative Stacey Wilkes, Representative Jansen Owen, and Representative Timmy Ladner, without whom this project’s funding wouldn’t have been possible,” Mayor Luke said.

The project’s funding comes from a grant awarded to the City of Picayune through the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund (GCRF), established in September 2018 and funded by the BP Oil Spill Settlement. The fund supports organizations and businesses in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Region working to boost economic activities.

Senator Angela Hill highlighted the importance of promoting outdoor activities and community engagement, expressing her pride in the project. State Representative Stacey Wilkes emphasized the opportunity it represents for Picayune residents and local businesses.

Trevor Adam, Director of Parks & Rec, noted the project’s potential to reduce maintenance time and costs, making games more resilient to weather interruptions.

City Manager Harvey Miller expressed enthusiasm about the new artificial grass in the infields and concluded, “Let the games begin!” The city aims to complete the project within the next 120 days.

With this significant step, Picayune looks to enhance its recreational offerings, attract visitors, and stimulate economic growth, thanks to the collaborative efforts of officials and support from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund.