Picayune Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Individual, Nathan Christopher Bonin Published 4:09 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Picayune Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Nathan Christopher Bonin, who was reported missing on the current date and has not been in contact for several days.

Nathan is known to ride a bicycle in the local area, occasionally pulling a push mower behind his bike. Concerns have risen as he has not been seen or heard from recently.

Authorities are urging community members to provide any information that may assist in finding Nathan Christopher Bonin. If you have details regarding his current location, please contact Pearl River County Central Dispatch at 601-749-5482. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.