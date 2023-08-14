WORKSHOP: PINE NEEDLE BASKETS Published 10:12 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Sunday , August 13, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Learn how to get started in crafting pine needle baskets with skilled basket maker Denine Jones. Participants will be introduced to basic pine needle basketry techniques and begin a basket in the workshop. Methods and resources will be provided so you may continue to work on your own. A craft kit with needle and thread is included in your fee. Program is best suited to ages 14 and up. Reservations required. Limit 10 persons per session. Members $20; non-members $25. Call 601-799-2311 to sign up and hold your space.