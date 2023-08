Wesley Louis Gaudet Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

February 6, 1984 – August 25, 2023

Wesley was born in Picayune, MS. Only son of Janie and Louis Gaudet. He had a heart full of love and loved Jesus completely.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Louis George Gaudet, Jr. He is survived by his mother Janie Luke Gaudet Schane and Russell Schane.

Wesley’s best friend was Danny Wheat, a true friend. He’s walking with Jesus and we’re good with that. He was 31 years old.