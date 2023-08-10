Vivian Sheila Martin Pertuit Published 1:25 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Vivian Sheila Martin Pertuit age 80, June 28, 1943, to July 20, 2023. Mrs. Pertuit died while in the loving care of Picayune Rehab and Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.

She was a native of the Caesar community near Picayune MS. She was a 1961 graduate of Pearl

River Central high School and a 1962 graduate of Pearl River Junior college. She began her

working career in the financial business. After being a stay at home mother she began a career

with K&B as a cosmetician. She retired from Rite Aid after 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Polly Smith Martin; her brother Shirley and Alfred Buck Martin; and her sister Mary Ellen Jordan. Left to cherish her memory’s: daughter Sheila Kay Varnado, a son Jason Frederick Pertuit, sister Sydnia Kellar, all of Picayune Mississippi and a sister Shannon Finley of Baton Rouge Louisiana; she had two granddaughters Brittany Magee and Tiffany Varnado of Findlay Ohio; she had four great-grandchildren Charles Marcos Magee, Christian Breeze Magee, Chloe Marianne Magee, and Wyatt Webster Varnado -Zechman, All of Findlay Ohio. Services will be private at the request of Mrs. Vivian Pertuit. We ask in lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to St Judes Hospital the charity Mrs. Pertuit donated to for 20 years.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.

