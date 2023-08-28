Two 15-Year-Olds in Custody After Gun Discharge Leads to Fatality Published 10:30 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Two 15-year-old boys are now under the custody of Gulfport Police following a tragic incident in which a firearm was discharged, resulting in another individual’s death. Kavion Dakari Hannibal and Desean Curtis Cooper, aged 15, have been charged with one count of manslaughter.

Police responded to a shooting report in the 400 block of Kahler Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 26. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased victim from a gunshot wound, later identified as Alexis McLaurin.

Investigation revealed that Hannibal and Cooper were handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged, striking McLaurin and causing her fatal injuries.

Hannibal and Cooper have been processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where they will remain in custody with a bond set at $1,000,000.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.