The Krewe of Pearl prepares for the upcoming carnival season Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

During this summer, Pearl River County’s only carnival organization, the Krewe of the Pearl, has been busy designing, creating, and refurbishing stunning robes and mantle collars for the Krewe’s future Kings and queens, to be worn for official portraits, the crowning party and the ball.

Co-captains Debbie Wilson and Pam Schrock are hard at work preparing the krewe’s elegant royal robes and mantles for the upcoming carnival season.

Ms. Virginia Ogden, pictured here with the Queen’s robe, will celebrate her 25th year as the Krewe’s first queen.

The robes and mantles will be in addition to the crowns and scepters for the Krewe’s King and Queen each year. They are presented and given to the new King and Queen at their crowning party and then worn at the ball. When their reign is over, they will pass the accouterments to the new King and Queen.

The Krewe has also purchased gothic chairs to be embellished into thrones for the 2024 ball.

The Krewe of the Pearl invites the families of this county to join. There are events all year for both children and adults.

Membership in the Krewe is $200 per year per couple. The membership includes two tickets to the ball January 28, at Events & More Ballroom, 6509 Highway 11, Picayune, and two spots on a Krewe float for the parade January 20, in downtown Picayune. It also includes participation in events throughout the year.

The coming year’s theme is “Mardi Gras at Tiffany’s.”

Applications for Krewe membership can be copied and printed out on the Krewe’s Facebook page. Or you can pick up an application at Pigott AllState on 915 Highway 43 North. Checks are made payable to the Krewe of the Pearl, and the applications with payment can be left at Allstate to be picked up or mailed to the Krewe treasurer, whose address is indicated on the application.