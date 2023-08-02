Sunblock your summer budget – utility bill tips from Entergy Mississippi Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – Each season of the year has its own impact on energy bills, with summertime usually trending bills up. Increasing energy usage during record-breaking temperatures can lead to higher bills – burning up summer funds. Entergy Mississippi is sharing tips to help customers sunblock their utility budgets during the summer heat!

Cooling costs make up approximately 55% of an average customer’s electric bill. Entergy Mississippi provides easy do-it-yourself tips such as changing air filters and closing curtains to help keep summer energy usage down. We have also equipped customers with products like free fans and energy efficiency kits to help them manage energy use.

For customers who are already facing high bills from the summer heat, we are doing everything we can to make payment assistance available. We offer these bill management tools to help them gain a better understanding of their energy usage and manage their payment options:

Level Billing – Entergy averages customer bills over a rolling 12-month period, so they have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.

– Entergy averages customer bills over a rolling 12-month period, so they have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises. Pick-A-Date – Customers can choose what day of the month to get billed to line up with their budget and manage cash flow.

– Customers can choose what day of the month to get billed to line up with their budget and manage cash flow. Deferred Payment – Allows customers to talk with us about their situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

– Allows customers to talk with us about their situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). PaperFREE – Allows customers to have their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email as soon as it posts.

– Allows customers to have their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email as soon as it posts. AutoPay – Customers can avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having their bill automatically deduct from their bank account.

– Customers can avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having their bill automatically deduct from their bank account. Payment Extension – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.

– Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy. The Power to Care – Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.

– Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. LIHEAP – LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with local community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes.

Customers with an advanced meter are encouraged to download the mobile app to understand how factors like weather and usage levels impact costs before the next bill arrives.

Customers who may be having difficulty paying their bills are encouraged to visit www.entergy.com/answers/ or call 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Customer service representatives can review your account and describe available bill help options that may work best for you and your family.