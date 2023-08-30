Student Death at Mississippi State University Under Investigation Published 10:18 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Mississippi State University campus is mourning following the death of a student found on campus Sunday. The student has been identified as Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker, a sophomore majoring in building construction science from Madison.

Yesterday, MSU announced that a male student was discovered deceased in a vehicle parked on campus. Coroner Michael Hunt, university officials, and law enforcement are investigating the circumstances surrounding Pennebaker’s death. However, no signs of foul play are suspected.

President Mark Keenum, accompanied by his wife, Rhonda Keenum, met with members of Phi Kappa Tau to express condolences and offer support on Sunday. The university remains committed to assisting Pennebaker’s family and friends.