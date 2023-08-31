Stanford family reunion Published 10:49 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Relatives, descendants and friends are invited to celebrate the annual Stanford Family Reunion at the Southwest Events Center in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Descendants of William Bill and Martha Rosana “Rose” Evans Stanford and daughters — Mary Adeline Stanford Parker Carroll, Laura Stanford Baughman, Marthey Stanford Gerald, Emmer Louise “Lou” Stanford Carroll Easman, Rhoda Stanford Gerald, Della “Sug” Sugar Stanford Stafford Holmes and Posey Stanford Miley — invite all family members, friends and any others connected with the family to come and enjoy a day of fellowship, eating and renewing of friendships.

The reunion festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. The program will begin at 12:30 p.m. with lunch following at 1 p.m.

Everyone is asked to bring a favorite covered dish and beverage. You may also bring any family pictures and memorabilia.

The Stanford Family History Book will be available for purchase at the reunion and will cost $5.

For information and directions, contact: Lloyd Stafford at 985-238-0133, Kenneth Gerald at 985-848-5347, Karen Varnado (Facebook), Sherry Sumrall at 601-810-6755, J.W. Stafford at 601-551-0042, or Alma Castleberry at 601-795-4214.