It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Angel, Rose Marie Bridges, who entered her

heavenly home on August 11, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends, at the age of 66. She lost her battle

with cancer but stands victorious over death for she is now with her Lord and Savior.

Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving

one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Rose of Sharon

Church of God in Christ Church in Picayune, MS. Celebration of Life Services will begin @ 1:00 p.m. Elder

David Simmons will officiate at the service. Burial will be at the New Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, MS.

Professional Arrangements have been entrusted to Baylous Funeral Home in Picayune, MS.