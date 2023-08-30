Ramone “Ray Ray” Jackson Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, 12 Noon, at Pilgrim Bounds Missionary Baptist Church, for Ramone Jackson age 20, who passed away August 25, 2023 in Picayune, MS. Officiating the service, Ministry Lashonda Hopkins.

Ramone graduated in 2021, from Picayune Memorial High School. He played football, basketball and baseball, and loved racing cars. Ramone was a faithful member of Pilgrim Bounds Missionary Baptist Church, he sang in the youth choir. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers.

Survivors by his stepfather and mother, Christopher and Ramonda Carter of Picayune, MS., 3 brothers; Adonte Jackson , Christian Nixon, and Curdevone Jackson,all of Picayune, MS., 4 sisters; Kasana DeBoest, Maleah Faith Winters, Samia Henderson and Deja Henderson, grandparents; Curtis (Faye) Jackson, Maudelene (Marsella) Jones, Barbria Henderson Bradford, a host of nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Henderson and his girlfriend Sheby Kevwich.

Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.