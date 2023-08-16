Putt’n for the Pink searching for sponsors Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The third annual Putt’n for the Pink ladies’ only charity putt putt golf tournament will be held on Sept. 15 at the Millbrook Country Club. To prepare for the event, the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce has been looking for sponsors for the event.

All net proceeds from Putt’n for the Pink will be donated to Puttin’ on the Pink, a local charity organization founded to provide women in the Pearl River County access to low cost breast cancer screenings, travel assistance and more.

There are several sponsorship options available for Putt’n for the Pink. A “hole sign and shirt sponsorship” costs $150, an information tent sponsorship costs $300, a partner sponsorship opportunity costs $500 and a premier sponsorship opportunity costs $1,000.

The event itself will consist of two tourneys. Check-in for the morning tourney begins at 8:30 a.m., and the tourney itself begins at 9:30 a.m. Check-in for the afternoon tourney begins at 12:30 p.m., and the tourney begins at 1:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

For those interested in registering to participate in the event, the player fee is set at $50 for one person and $100 for a team of two. Registration spots are limited.

The sponsorship deadline is Friday, Aug. 25. For more information, please call Laci or Courtney at (601) 798-3122. Potential sponsors or participants can mail their registration or sponsorship forms with a payment of cash or check to the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 448 Picayune, MS 39466 or visit the chamber during their office hours.

To learn more about Puttin’ on the Pink visit puttinonthepink.net