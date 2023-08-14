Propane Truck Fire Halts I-59 South Traffic in Pearl River County Published 2:37 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

A semi-truck loaded with propane bottles is ablaze on I-59 South, near the 28-mile marker, just south of the Poplarville exit. Responders are battling the fire to prevent its spread into adjacent woodlands. Explosions from the propane bottles have led to a complete traffic stop. Commuters are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Multiple agencies, including the Pearl River County Fire Department, are on the scene to manage the situation. The incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness and collaborative response efforts in ensuring public safety during hazardous incidents. Stay tuned for updates from reliable sources and follow authorities’ instructions for a safe travel experience.