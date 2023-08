Primary Elections begin tomorrow in Pearl River County: Check out the sample ballot Published 2:24 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Primary Election Day for Statewide, State District, Legislative, County and County District Offices will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. View the sample ballot above.

For more information, visit sos.ms.gov/yall-vote.