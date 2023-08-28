Police Search Underway After Aggravated Assault Published 9:11 am Monday, August 28, 2023

On August 26th at 9:53 pm, Picayune Police Officers responded to an Aggravated Assault report at Sun Roamers on MS Pines Blvd.

During the incident, the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, Christian Zelaya, was initially believed to be in the area. A coordinated search operation involving Picayune Police Officers, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Deputies, and aerial support from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was conducted over several hours. Despite their efforts, Zelaya’s whereabouts remained unconfirmed, and it is presumed he left the vicinity.

The victim’s condition is currently reported as stable, though the injuries are described as severe.

Authorities are requesting public assistance in locating Christian Zelaya. Information about his location can be provided to Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411, or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.