Picayune School District to Participate in National School Meal Program

Published 10:33 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

The Picayune School District has confirmed its continued involvement in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a National School Breakfast and Lunch Program component, for the academic year 2023-2024.

Under this initiative, the Picayune School District will sustain the provision of accessible and nutritious breakfast and lunch options to all enrolled students during regular school days.

All students within the Picayune School District will be eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost to their households. So that you know, there’s no need for any more parents or guardians. This initiative allows students to participate in the meal programs without needing payment or application submission.

If you have any questions, the Child Nutrition office can be reached at 601-798-6711.

