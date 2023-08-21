Picayune Police Seek Public’s Aid in Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspects Published 11:36 am Monday, August 21, 2023

The Picayune Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify two individuals involved in a recent vehicle burglary incident. The burglary occurred on August 16th, 2023, when the two suspects, accessed a vehicle while its owner was at work. They made off with various items and cash from the targeted vehicle.

After the burglary, the suspects were spotted at a local gas station where they reportedly purchased multiple vaping devices. Law enforcement officials are urging the public to help identify these individuals, who are wanted in connection with the vehicle burglary and related activities.

Community members with relevant information are encouraged to engage with the authorities through various channels. These include direct messaging the Picayune Police Department or contacting Pearl River County Central Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411, or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.