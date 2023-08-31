Picayune Police Department Issues Alert for Two Females Published 1:23 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Picayune Police Department has issued a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) alert for two runaway females last seen at their residence in the City of Picayune around 10 PM on the evening of August 30, 2023.

The missing individuals are identified as 16-year-old Ciara Spencer and 14-year-old Chloe Knight, both of whom left their home under unknown circumstances. Ciara Spencer, a white female, stands approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs around 179 lbs. Chloe Knight, also a white female, has a height of about 5’5″ and a weight of about 100 lbs.

Additionally, the police department believes that the two missing teenagers may be in the company of a black male named Cam. The trio is thought to be traveling in a silver four-door Nissan car. Regrettably, no further information about Cam or his vehicle is presently accessible.

Authorities ask anyone who encounters individuals matching the descriptions provided or anyone with relevant information to contact the Picayune Police Department as soon as possible.