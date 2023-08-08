Picayune City Council Honors Undefeated 11U Baseball Team Published 9:23 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Picayune City Council recognized the Picayune 11U All-Stars Baseball team. Celebrating their astounding journey, culminating in district and state championship victories, the council lauded the team’s achievements and contribution to the community’s sporting pride.

Each player attending the council meeting was presented with a personalized certificate, underscoring their remarkable accomplishments and commitment to excellence. The recognition serves as a testament to the players’ hard work, perseverance, and teamwork that led them to secure both the district and state titles.

While the players basked in the limelight, the council also took the opportunity to commend the coaches who guided and nurtured the team’s growth. The expertise, mentorship, and leadership provided by the coaching staff played an instrumental role in shaping the team’s success.

Furthermore, the Picayune Youth Athletic Association received applause from the council for creating an environment where young talents can thrive and hone their skills. The association’s efforts in fostering a positive atmosphere for the city’s youth to engage in sports activities were acknowledged and appreciated by the council members.