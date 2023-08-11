Pearl River goes on the defensive with assistant coach hire Published 4:45 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Pearl River head soccer coach Drew Gallant named former William Carey University defenseman Joe Guinchard to his staff.

Guinchard, a native of London, England, joins Gallant’s staff after spending the past two seasons on the staff of University of Rio Grande as a graduate assistant and junior varsity head coach.

“Joe brings a great playing experience. He grew up playing in several different academies in England, he was an All-American at William Carey and he spent two years playing professionally in Denmark,” Gallant said. “He also has a great coaching background. He spent the last two years at Rio Grande University who was at the NAIA National Tournament. When I spoke to that head coach and checked his references, it was a no brainer to hire Joe. He’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

Gallant announced Guinchard’s hire on Friday.

COACHING CAREER

While coaching at Rio Grande, Guinchard assisted with game day preparations with scouting and preparing tactical plans and training strategies. In addition to game day preparations, Guinchard was instrumental in player evaluation. During his two years at Rio Grande, the RedStorm compiled an overall record of 35-7-3, were two-time River States Conference Champions and reached a Final NAIA national ranking of No. 3. The 2022 squad reached the NAIA Final Four.

“I am a young coach, and I would like to learn from coach Drew,” Guinchard said. “I am a defender myself, so I will gravitate more to the defensive side and Drew is more on the attacking side. Together, I think we will have good balance.”

PLAYING CAREER

Guinchard was a four-year standout for William Carey, serving as a team captain for the 2018 season. The Crusaders compiled an overall 65-12-8 record during Guinchard’s career. He was recognized as an NAIA Third-Team All American in 2017 and received Honorable Mention after the 2018 season. In addition to his All-American recognition, Guinchard was First-Team All SSAC in 2017 and 2018 and Second Team in 2015.

Guinchard played with FC Sydvest’s first team from 2019 to 2021. FC Sydvest plays in Denmark’s third division.

EDUCATION

Guinchard earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education, Health and Recreation from William Carey in 2019. He completed a Master of Education in Athletic Coaching and Leadership from the University of Rio Grande in 2023.