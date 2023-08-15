Pearl River County Election Results Published 10:01 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The recent elections in Pearl River County, Mississippi, have resulted in a strong showing for Republican candidates across the board. The Grand Old Party (GOP) has emerged as the clear winner in key state-level positions.

Tate Reeves (R) remains Mississippi Governor. Mike Chaney (R) won as the Mississippi Insurance Commissioner, and Delbert Hosemann (R) claimed the Lt. Governor position.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) Southern District seat went to Wayne Carr (R), adding to the Republican wins. Other successful candidates in the State House races include Jimmy Fondren (R) in District 111, Jim Estrada (R) in District 33, and Jay McKnight (R) in District 95.

However, the outcomes in State House Districts 105 and 115 remain undecided, with multiple Republican candidates vying for victory.

Jeramey Anderson (D) won State House District 110.

On the Senate front, Angela Burks Hill (R) secured State Senate District 40, while Philman Ladner (R) triumphed in District 46 and Mike Seymour (R) emerged victorious in District 47.