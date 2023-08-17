New ordinances introduced at city council meeting Published 12:31 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

At the city council meeting on Tuesday community member Larry Albritton was recognized by the Mayor and city Council, for the time and resources he shared with Picayune Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Naval Air and was a member of the city council from 1994-1999.

City Attorney Nathan Farmer then introduced two new ordinances.

The first ordinance proposes a shift in the appointment process for the City Clerk of the Court. If passed, the city manager would be responsible for appointing the City Clerk, a departure from the previous practice of the mayor and city council making the appointment. Additionally, the ordinance establishes a division of authority: while in session, the judge would wield authority over the clerk; when not in session, the city manager would hold authority.

The second ordinance presented pertains to the Department of Public Safety and the Commissioner of Public Safety, a position established in 2021. With the office’s current redundancy and lack of necessity for the city’s operations. The responsibilities and roles previously held by the department would be absorbed by the Office of the City Manager, along with the corresponding documents. A vote on both ordinances is slated for a future council meeting.

Amid these legislative matters, the council revealed updates on ongoing community projects. Design work for the Oaks at Crosby Commons has officially commenced, marking progress on this significant urban development initiative. However, materials required for the City Park Splash-pads are not expected to be received until September 15th, slightly delaying the project.

The Highland Parkway Water Project has kicked off, promising improvements in the city’s water infrastructure. The project is anticipated to span 45 days, signaling a relatively swift completion timeline.

The council also announced a Redistricting Plan and Public Hearing scheduled for August 29th at 5:00.

In a proactive step towards addressing flooding concerns in underprivileged communities, the city has applied for assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The council envisions a study that will lay the groundwork for effective flood mitigation strategies.

Turning to community support, the city proudly accepted a generous donation of $1,000 from Keep Mississippi Beautiful, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining the city’s natural beauty and cleanliness.

Local parks also featured in the discussions, with updates on the Pat Blades Park. Here, obstacles and fence posts are beginning to be installed, marking progress in this recreational space enhancement.

Future events were also on the agenda, including the swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor’s Youth Council during the upcoming council meeting.

Upcoming community events were announced as well, with Truck or Treat planned for October 28th, a Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 28th, and “Christmas on the Rails” scheduled for December 2nd.

The council reported that a pre-construction meeting was held with RCI on August 11th. Construction for the identified project is set to commence on September 5th, with a 120-day timeline for completion, culminating on January 3rd.