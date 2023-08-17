MUSCADINE FIELD DAY Published 3:06 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

The 2023 MUSCADINE FIELD DAY is Thurs. Aug. 24 at the Mississippi State University McNeill Research Unit, a branch of the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station. Topics include propagation, pruning, insects, diseases and more. The unit is located at 7 Ben Gill Road in Carriere, directly across from Jack’s Fish House. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The program begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 11 a.m. There is no cost to attend. The field day is hosted by Mississippi State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service. MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Eric Stafne at eric.stafne@msstate.edu.