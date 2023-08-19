Mississippi woman body found in an LA apartment Published 2:16 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

A disturbing discovery unfolded in a Los Angeles residence over the weekend when a mother stumbled upon a woman’s body wrapped in plastic while investigating a suspected gas odor emanating from her son’s room, as reported by local police.

The deceased has been identified as Hannah Rachel Collins, a 30-year-old native of Mississippi who had been visiting friends in Los Angeles since June. Her mother revealed that Collins had recently celebrated her 30th birthday on August 1 and had last been in contact with her family on August 7.

The exact circumstances surrounding Collins’ presence in the residence remain shrouded in mystery, and authorities have yet to disclose the connection between her and the 26-year-old man whose room she was discovered in.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Homicide Detective Ryan Rabbett said that Collins’ death is currently being treated as an “Undetermined Death Investigation” and that an autopsy and full toxicology report are pending.

Although the Los Angeles Department of the Medical Examiner completed Collins’ autopsy early in the morning around 1:50 a.m., determining the cause of death could take “four to six months,” according to public information specialist Kelly Vail. Additional investigation and toxicology testing, as requested by detectives, will contribute to this extended timeframe. Vail declined to disclose the specifics of the tests being conducted.

Collins’ mother, choosing to remain unnamed, said that she was notified of her daughter’s death by the medical examiner’s office at around 8:15 a.m. on August 14. However, she has yet to be contacted by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Expressing her distress, the grieving mother stated on Thursday, “Someone murdered my daughter – that’s homicide. Someone wrapped her in [plastic] wrap, someone did that to her… I don’t understand why his name is kept a secret.”

Collins’ mother questioned the timeline of events, wondering, “I don’t even know how long she was dead. Did his mother give him time to run, then call [police]? Something is not right here.”

Described as a kind, thoughtful, and devout individual who was actively involved in her church, Collins’ mother highlighted her daughter’s virtuous qualities. “Very smart, artistic, and outgoing,” she added.

According to her Facebook profile, Collins had resided in both Richland and Jackson, Mississippi. She had pursued radiology studies at Holmes Community College and was employed at a local Smoothie King outlet.

As investigations continue, authorities aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this perplexing case that has left a family in mourning and a community seeking answers.