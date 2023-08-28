Mississippi State Representative Elton “Mac” Huddleston Passes Away at 79

Mississippi State Representative Elton “Mac” Huddleston, known for his service in the legislature and military, died at 79. Huddleston passed away on August 27, 2023, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Referred to as “Dr. Mac” by friends, Huddleston represented District 15 in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2008 until his passing. During his time, he chaired the University and Colleges Committee and the Ethics Committee and served as Vice-Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Huddleston was not seeking re-election this cycle. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn praised Huddleston’s integrity and service in the military, and Lt. Governor and Senate President Delbert Hosemann remembered him as an exemplary figure in various roles.

Governor Tate Reeves extended his condolences to Huddleston’s family and noted his intense dedication to constituents. Huddleston was a decorated Vietnam War veteran and a prominent veterinarian in North Mississippi. He is survived by his wife, four children, and four grandchildren.