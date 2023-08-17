Mississippi Book Festival Invites All Ages to Its 9th Annual Literary Extravaganza Published 10:25 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

The Mississippi Book Festival is gearing up for its 9th annual celebration of literature, promising a captivating day of literary discussions, entertainment, and activities for all ages. On Saturday, August 19th, book enthusiasts are invited to partake in the festivities at the State Capitol grounds in Downtown Jackson, where the event will unfold as a free “literary lawn party.”

The festival will offer various engaging activities, including author panel discussions, live music, delectable cuisine, artistic showcases, and diversions for readers of every generation.

The authors set to attend are Lois Lowry, Richard Ford, Richard Russo, James McBride, Ann Patchett, and Harrison Scott Key. Notably, Lois Lowry, a two-time Newbery Medal recipient, will dialogue with Margaret McMullan, delving into Lowry’s newest creation, “The Windeby Puzzle.”

The festival’s program spans the literary spectrum, catering to fans of varied genres. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Ford will discuss his latest work, “Be Mine,” in conversation with Mississippi Book Festival founding director Holly Lange. History enthusiasts can anticipate discussions with acclaimed authors Jeff Shaara and Simon Winchester about their respective releases, “The Old Lion: A Novel of Theodore Roosevelt” and “Knowing What We Know.” National Book Award-winner James McBride will engage with Jackson-native Kiese Laymon about his novel “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store.”

New York Times #1 Bestselling novelist and poet Jason Reynolds will captivate comic book fans with his latest, “Miles Morales Suspended: A Spiderman Novel.” Miss Mississippi 2023, Vivian O’Neal, will participate in the Kids Tent, hosting a crown craft session and reading her book, “Josiah’s Big Day.” Young adult readers can also join the panel featuring Jerry Craft, Janae Marks, and Doan Phuong Nguyen. The festival will also feature engaging activities like Story Time, the MPB Kids Club, Rocky’s House, and more.

The Mississippi Book Festival has become a cherished tradition, uniting book lovers across the state and beyond. Executive Director Ellen Daniels expressed her excitement: “We are thrilled to have everyone out for the 9th Annual Book Festival this weekend. Each year has managed to be even more exciting and memorable than the last, and it is the support from our community, sponsors, and volunteers who make it so.”

The festival is open to the public and free of charge. For further details about the event, visit msbookfestival.com. Stay connected with the Mississippi Book Festival on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Mississippi Book Festival

The Mississippi Book Festival, a nonprofit organization established by fervent literary advocates, commenced in August 2015 on the grounds of the State Capitol. The event continues to draw crowds to its annual “literary lawn party” and celebration of book enthusiasts. The festival showcases visiting authors, panel discussions, book signings, booksellers, Capitol tours, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.