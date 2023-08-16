Martin James Terrance Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Martin James Terrance was born to the late Martin Bertrand Terrance and the late Alma Sylvas

Terrance on November 4, 1939, in Slidell Louisiana. He was 83 when he departed this life on

August 3, 2023. Martin attended Sacred Heart School (Sisters of the Holy Family) for three

years before moving on to St. Tammany Parish Training School for Negroes. He entered

military service (US Army) at the age of 16, where he obtained his GED. During his 20-year

career in the army he did two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded 2 purple hearts, a silver

cross and many other commendations. After retiring from the army, he embarked on another 20-

year stint as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service, followed by 15 years as the butcher at

Winn-Dixie in Picayune Mississippi.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Peter, Chris and Delmont Terrance, sisters

Paulette Terrance Wilson and Velma Terrance Laurant, and daughter Victoria. He is survived by

his seven children – David, Teresa Terrance Poche’, Barry, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Simeon and

Cameron; three stepchildren Raquel Smith, Eric Griffin and Ryan Griffin; eight grandchildren

Raymel, Bradley and Alyssa Poche, Bailey and Gabre Moon, Cady Terrance, and Kolsten and

Kynzlee Magee; one great grandson Dominic Poche’; one brother, Lawrence Haqq and two

sisters, Catherine Terrance Faciane and Veronica Terrance Harris; as well as a host of nieces,

nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to a mass of Christian Burial at St. Geneieve Catholic Church,

58203 Hwy 433, Slidell, Louisiana 70460, on Friday August 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation

will begin at 9:00 am until the time of service. Doyle’s Funeral Home is in charge of the

arrangements. Interment at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College

Drive, Slidell, Louisiana.