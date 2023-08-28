Maroon Tide Claims First Victory of the Season against Brandon Bulldogs Published 9:33 am Monday, August 28, 2023

The Maroon Tide marked their season debut with a notable triumph, prevailing over the Brandon Bulldogs by a score of 28-21 in Friday’s matchup.

In a standout performance, senior player Chris Davis led the Maroon Tide’s offense, securing three touchdowns and accumulating an impressive 242 rushing yards. Davis maintained a steady pace with an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Contributing to the ground game, Jeremiah Contee added 42 rushing yards to the team’s statistics.

The Maroon Tide’s offensive diversity was further showcased as Broderick Ducre connected for a touchdown pass with quarterback Brady Robertson, contributing to 27 passing yards, 45 yards total.

Defensively, Amarion Tyson led the team with eight tackles. Triston Cooper, Darrell Smith, and Logan Hall followed suit, each recording six tackles, underscoring the team’s cohesive defensive efforts.

The Maroon Tide’s successful opening game sets a promising tone for the season ahead. The balanced display of offensive and defensive capabilities reflects the team’s preparation and dedication to their performance.

As the season progresses, the Maroon Tide is gearing up to face their upcoming challenges, poised to build upon this initial victory.