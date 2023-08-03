Krewe of the Pearl announces its new King and Queen for the 2024 carnival season Published 1:20 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

1 of 1

The Krewe of the Pearl announces its new King and Queen for the 2024 carnival season, Mr. and Mrs. Peter And Suzy (Dyle) Thompson of Picayune.

Peter Thompson is the son of the late Carl William Thompson and Vederree Stines Thompson. He is a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School and attended the University of South Alabama. He was owner of the Elite Taekwon-Do school in Mobile, Alabama, in Denver, Colorado, and is a retired a master mechanic. Peter is an extra class ham radio operator and has enjoyed camping, scuba diving, fishing, wild life rehabbing, herpetology, beekeeping and Harley Davidson motorcycles throughout the years. He is an Eagle Scout, volunteering as a leader in scouting for 55+ years, and was a vigil member of the Order of the Arrow.

Cynthia Sue (Suzy) Dyle-Thompson is the daughter of the late Julius E. Dyle and Edith Seal Dyle. She is a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School and attended Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi. Suzy is a retired physical scientist from the Naval Oceanographic Office at the Stennis Space Center. She enjoys volunteer work and is a member of the WMU group and Civic Woman’s Club, where she was awarded the Club Woman of the Year in 2018. She recently returned from a 2-week mission trip serving at a summer camp in Jenness Park, California. Suzy has served on the board for the Krewe of the Pearl for the past three years.

The King and Queen celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, and they stay busy with their families and traveling together. They share their home with their dachshunds, Tanner and Oliver, and enjoy family time with Peter’s two children, Garrett and Emily, and a granddaughter.

Pete and Suzy are thrilled to be this year’s King and Queen of the Krewe of the Pearl.

This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras at Tiffany’s.” The parade will be January 20, 2024, in downtown Picayune. The ball will be Saturday, January 28, at the Events & More Venue Ballroom, 6408 Highway 11 North, Picayune.

The community is invited to join the fun by becoming Krewe members for the upcoming carnival season. Call or text 601-569-9921 for Krewe and parade entry forms and information on dues.