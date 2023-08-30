Henry B. Spiers Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Henry B. Spiers of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the age of 94. Henry was a veteran of the US Navy and an Author. Written by Henry B. Spiers: “Born August 7, 1929, at 1:30pm. My first writing experience was at age 11. I had one year of college and joined the US Navy in 1948-1953. Merchant marine traveling the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Indian Ocean. When the other sailors ran out of reading materials, and they found out that I was great at writing they had me write them short stories. This is where River Rat and as well as Sheldon Hunter, and other short stories came to being. My vision began to go out in 1959 and was declared legally blind on March 15, 1965. It has deteriorated to the point that I can no longer see my computer screen. I write with the help of a computer that talks to me, but it does not always tell me the truth. Born again Christian since 1946 when I was fifteen years old.” He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Anna L. Davis Spiers; his parents, Lawrence H. and Mittie Dillard Spiers; step-mother, Elsie Mitchell Spiers Evans; brother, Charles W. Spiers; and, one stepson, Edward L. Shade, Jr. He is survived by his stepdaughters, Diane Shade Lee, Gail Shade Sandoval, and Tammy Shade Hahn (Lee); fifteen grandchildren, and thirty-two great grandchildren. Levi Henry Hahn, grandson was Henry’s namesake. Also, a good friend, J.R. Feyh. Graveside services will be held at McNeill Cemetery (39 Alphabet Avenue, Carriere, MS, 39426) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 am. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.