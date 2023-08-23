Hands-on SUSTAINABILITY lessons for HOMESCHOOL GROUPS (5th to 12th grade) at Crosby Arboretum

Published 11:57 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Sign up for these great workshops for HOMESCHOOL STUDENTS offered by Mississippi State University Extension. Hands-on lessons for 5th to 12th graders on sustainability and solutions to help our ecosystems and wildlife!

WHEN & WHERE:  Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Crosby Arboretum, 370 Ridge Road, Picayune, MS.

Classes are limited so please register in advance by calling 601-799-2311.

Free to members.  Non-members:  Adults – $5, Children under 12 – $2

Each student or group of students must be accompanied by an adult.

Sep. 1 – Microplastics and the Mississippi Coastal Watershed.  Students will analyze microplastic samples.

Sep. 22 – Reducing food waste.  Students will build a vermicomposting bin.

Nov. 3 – Eliminating single-use plastic.  Students will make beeswax wraps and lotions tins.

Nov. 10 – Getting involved in Litter Control Programs – Students will work with an on site cleanup and do a plastic brand audit.

