Hands-on SUSTAINABILITY lessons for HOMESCHOOL GROUPS (5th to 12th grade) at Crosby Arboretum Published 11:57 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sign up for these great workshops for HOMESCHOOL STUDENTS offered by Mississippi State University Extension. Hands-on lessons for 5th to 12th graders on sustainability and solutions to help our ecosystems and wildlife!

WHEN & WHERE: Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Crosby Arboretum, 370 Ridge Road, Picayune, MS.

Classes are limited so please register in advance by calling 601-799-2311.

Free to members. Non-members: Adults – $5, Children under 12 – $2

Each student or group of students must be accompanied by an adult.

Sep. 1 – Microplastics and the Mississippi Coastal Watershed. Students will analyze microplastic samples.

Sep. 22 – Reducing food waste. Students will build a vermicomposting bin.

Nov. 3 – Eliminating single-use plastic. Students will make beeswax wraps and lotions tins.

Nov. 10 – Getting involved in Litter Control Programs – Students will work with an on site cleanup and do a plastic brand audit.