Eloise Bond Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Mrs. Eloise Bond, daughter of the late Robert Saxon Riley and Orether Hunt Riley was born August 9, 1944, in Independence, LA. She attended Picayune High School. She was a bus driver and dedicated employee of the Picayune and Pearl River School Systems for over 40 years. She had a love for gardening, which included growing vegetables and tedious attention to her flowers.

She was united in holy matrimony to Rev Dan Bond on April 21, 1962.

Mrs. Bond was a lifelong devoted Christian, who taught Sunday school and witnessed to many. She was a devoted member of Bienville Baptist Church in Picayune, MS. Christ was always first in her life, then came her family. She was the rock and foundation of her family, counseling, encouraging, guiding and providing unconditional love to all. She started each day going to Hardees for breakfast with the same group of friends for over twenty years, which included Hardees employees who literally became a second family. She would then depart Hardees and transit to Taco Bell to socialize and eat lunch with a different group of friends. Her impact on the employees of Hardees and Taco Bell was evident, as they would call to check on her if she missed a visit. She loved shopping at Dillards, Bath and Bodyworks and any shoe store. She loved her shoes.

She quietly departed this life Friday, August 26, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She is preceded by her husband, Rev Daniel Bond; parents, Robert Saxon Riley and Orether Hunt Riley; son, Jamie Bond; and sister, Peggy Smith.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Diane Meadows (David); brother, Robert Saxon Riley, Jr. (Debbie); sisters, Louise Nelson (Michael) and Martha Sheffield; grandchildren: Eric Bond (Necole) Brandi Baughman (Brian), Dana Maggiore (Bryce), Jordan Meadows, and Jenny Bond; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Picayune Funeral Home. Services to begin at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Cederick Lumpkin and Mark Kinchen Sr. Burial to follow at New Palestine Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.