Election Night Live Results Updated
Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Primary Election Results
August 8, 2023
PRC Tax Assessor/Collector – GOP
|Sandy Kane Smith (R)
|3,806
|
44%
|Jo Lynn Houston (R)
|2,847
|
33%
|Richard D. Burge, Jr (R)
|1,935
|
23%
PRC District 2 Supervisor – GOP
|Malcolm Perry (R)
|1,449
|
71%
|Joey Reynolds, Jr (R)
|592
|
29%
PRC District 3 Supervisor – GOP
|Hudson Holliday (R)
|1,109
|
47%
|Cruz Russell (R)
|696
|
29%
|Carl Ladner (R)
|567
|
24%
PRC District 5 Supervisor – GOP
|Bryce Lott (R)
|662
|
32%
|Donnie Saucier (R)
|575
|
28%
|Chris Allison (R)
|439
|
22%
|Shannon Harrell (R)
|215
|
11%
|Ricky Saul (R)
|110
|
5%
|Richard L. Crawford (R)
|40
|
2%
PRC North Justice Court – GOP
|Ben Breland (R)
|2,103
|
58%
|Greg Shaw (R)
|1,501
|
42%
PRC Southwest Justice Court – GOP
|Jason Hunt (R)
|1,044
|
55%
|Jim Gray (R)
|603
|
32%
|Marcus Whitfield (R)
|256
|
13%
PRC North Constable – GOP
|Danny Joe Slade (R)
|2,717
|
77%
|Justin Rodgers (R)
|826
|
23%
PRC Southeast Constable – GOP
|Todd Douglas (R)
|1,233
|
44%
|Shane Michael Edgar (R)
|656
|
23%
|Trey Bechtel III (R)
|597
|
21%
|Rickey McClendon (R)
|333
|
12%
PRC Southwest Constable – GOP
|Rhonda Poche Johnson (R)
|879
|
47%
|James Edward Bolton (R)
|589
|
31%
|Charles Kevin Kelly (R)
|228
|
12%
|Neil J. Dugas (R)
|194
|
10%