Election Night Live Results Updated

Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Primary Election Results

August 8, 2023

Latest results received at 10:24 PM
PRC Tax Assessor/Collector – GOP
Sandy Kane Smith (R) 3,806
44%
Jo Lynn Houston (R) 2,847
33%
Richard D. Burge, Jr (R) 1,935
23%
Reporting 99%
PRC District 2 Supervisor – GOP
Malcolm Perry (R) 1,449
71%
Joey Reynolds, Jr (R) 592
29%
Reporting 99%
PRC District 3 Supervisor – GOP
Hudson Holliday (R) 1,109
47%
Cruz Russell (R) 696
29%
Carl Ladner (R) 567
24%
Reporting 99%
PRC District 5 Supervisor – GOP
Bryce Lott (R) 662
32%
Donnie Saucier (R) 575
28%
Chris Allison (R) 439
22%
Shannon Harrell (R) 215
11%
Ricky Saul (R) 110
5%
Richard L. Crawford (R) 40
2%
Reporting 99%
PRC North Justice Court – GOP
Ben Breland (R) 2,103
58%
Greg Shaw (R) 1,501
42%
Reporting 99%
PRC Southwest Justice Court – GOP
Jason Hunt (R) 1,044
55%
Jim Gray (R) 603
32%
Marcus Whitfield (R) 256
13%
Reporting 99%
PRC North Constable – GOP
Danny Joe Slade (R) 2,717
77%
Justin Rodgers (R) 826
23%
Reporting 99%
PRC Southeast Constable – GOP
Todd Douglas (R) 1,233
44%
Shane Michael Edgar (R) 656
23%
Trey Bechtel III (R) 597
21%
Rickey McClendon (R) 333
12%
Reporting 99%
PRC Southwest Constable – GOP
Rhonda Poche Johnson (R) 879
47%
James Edward Bolton (R) 589
31%
Charles Kevin Kelly (R) 228
12%
Neil J. Dugas (R) 194
10%
Reporting 99%

