Commissioner Mike Chaney wins Republican Nomination Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney won renomination in the August 8, 2023 Republican primary election. He will be the GOP standard-bearer in the November general election and is asking voters to honor him again with their vote in the general election.

“It is an honor to be the Republican nominee for Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal,” Chaney said. “I look forward to continuing my protection of consumers, regulating the insurance industry, and improving first responder and firefighter training. I will continue to address improvements in access to health care and health insurance.”

Commissioner Chaney, a successful businessperson, was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1992 and to the Senate in 1999, before being elected Commissioner of Insurance in 2007. Chaney is a Vietnam veteran, Tupelo native and graduate of Mississippi State University. He and his wife Mary, live in Vicksburg. They have three children and eight grandchildren.

Visit www.MikeChaney.com for more information.