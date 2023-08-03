Clavo accepted to rural dentists program Published 1:22 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

JACKSON, Miss – Kaylee Clavo, Carriere native and senior at Mississippi State University, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Dentists Scholarship Program (MRDSP). Clavo is the daughter of Kenneth and Trechell Clavo of Carriere.

Created in 2013, MRDSP identifies college sophomores and juniors who demonstrate the necessary commitment and academic achievement to become competent, well-trained rural dentists in our state. The program offers undergraduate academic enrichment and a clinical experience in a rural setting. Upon completion of all dental school admissions requirements, the student can use the scholarship at the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry.

During dental school, each MRDSP scholar may receive $35,000 per year based on available funding. Consistent legislative support of MRDSP translates to 12 dental students receiving a total of $420,000 to support their education this fall. Additional benefits include personalized mentoring from practicing rural dentists and academic support.

The MRDSP Scholar must provide four years of service in a practice in an approved Mississippi community of 10,000 or fewer people located more than 20 miles from a medically served area. The MRDSP provides a means for rural Mississippi students to receive mentoring during the dental school application process, earn a $140,000 dental school scholarship in return for four years of service, and learn the firsthand from practicing rural dentists.

For more information, contact MRPSP Associate Director Steven Carter at 601-815-9022, jscarter@umc.edu or http://mrpsp.umc.edu.