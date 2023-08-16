Clarence Earl Osborn Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

Psalms 34:1(KJV)

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. and

Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45a.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church, 111 Byrd

Street, Carriere, MS 39426. Pastor Rev. Dr. K. Martin Thomas, Jr. will be the

officiant.

Clarence Earl Osborn was born December 3, 1952 to the late Dewey and

Johnnie Trust Osbin in Carriere, MS. He transitioned from this earthly home on

August 10, 2023 at the age of 70.

Clarence was united in matrimony to Aquanetta Burton Osborn on July 26, 1996.

He was a faithful employee of Northrop Grumman before retiring after 35 years.

He was a member of New Hebron B.C. where he accepted the Lord as his

Savior. He was also a member of the GMBC Prayer Group since 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Dale Osbin.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories with his supportive wife of 27 years

Aquanetta Osborn, children: Lydonyial (Keith) Welch, Trecia (Shawn) Powell,

Janet (Kedric, Sr.) Alexander-Dixon, Paul (Karla) Alexander, Tyra Claude, Jacob

Whitehead, Courtney Alexander, Terrance Smith, Latrice (Jermaine) Bell,

Colondra (Orlando) Buford, and Sean Anderson; grandchildren: Marvin

(LaTonyia) Richmond, Jr., Kiana (Tevin) Chapman, Mariah Richmond, Kedric

Dixon, Jr., Makilah Richmond, Kaelyn Welch, Christopher Alexander, Adonis

Dixon, Ayzia Alexander, Aniyah Powell, Jaslyn Dixon, Zhion Dixon, Jakob Nixon,

Emmett Goss and Tyquan Osborn; great grandchildren:

Kylie Richmond and Imani Chapman; two sisters: Charlotte Grifith and Joice

Osbin and one brother: Herman (Frances) Osbin; Sister-in-law: Telester Osbin;

God children: Ariana, Tanika, Tricia and Chris Frey, Margaret Dubuisson as well

as many nieces, nephew, and other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.