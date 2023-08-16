Clarence Earl Osborn
Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023
I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
Psalms 34:1(KJV)
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. and
Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45a.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church, 111 Byrd
Street, Carriere, MS 39426. Pastor Rev. Dr. K. Martin Thomas, Jr. will be the
officiant.
Clarence Earl Osborn was born December 3, 1952 to the late Dewey and
Johnnie Trust Osbin in Carriere, MS. He transitioned from this earthly home on
August 10, 2023 at the age of 70.
Clarence was united in matrimony to Aquanetta Burton Osborn on July 26, 1996.
He was a faithful employee of Northrop Grumman before retiring after 35 years.
He was a member of New Hebron B.C. where he accepted the Lord as his
Savior. He was also a member of the GMBC Prayer Group since 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Dale Osbin.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories with his supportive wife of 27 years
Aquanetta Osborn, children: Lydonyial (Keith) Welch, Trecia (Shawn) Powell,
Janet (Kedric, Sr.) Alexander-Dixon, Paul (Karla) Alexander, Tyra Claude, Jacob
Whitehead, Courtney Alexander, Terrance Smith, Latrice (Jermaine) Bell,
Colondra (Orlando) Buford, and Sean Anderson; grandchildren: Marvin
(LaTonyia) Richmond, Jr., Kiana (Tevin) Chapman, Mariah Richmond, Kedric
Dixon, Jr., Makilah Richmond, Kaelyn Welch, Christopher Alexander, Adonis
Dixon, Ayzia Alexander, Aniyah Powell, Jaslyn Dixon, Zhion Dixon, Jakob Nixon,
Emmett Goss and Tyquan Osborn; great grandchildren:
Kylie Richmond and Imani Chapman; two sisters: Charlotte Grifith and Joice
Osbin and one brother: Herman (Frances) Osbin; Sister-in-law: Telester Osbin;
God children: Ariana, Tanika, Tricia and Chris Frey, Margaret Dubuisson as well
as many nieces, nephew, and other relatives and friends.
Interment will be in the New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.