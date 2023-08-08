City Temporarily Closes Playground Areas Due to High Temperatures Published 11:33 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The City has taken a precautionary step in response to the recent surge in scorching temperatures by temporarily closing playground areas across all city parks. In an effort to ensure the safety of the community’s children, the decision has been made to limit access to these areas from 11 AM to 6 PM daily until further notice. However, the splash pad at Friendship Park will remain open for enjoyment.

The relentless heat has prompted city officials to consider the well-being of young residents who frequent the playgrounds. With temperatures soaring to extreme levels, some playground equipment has registered temperatures exceeding 125 degrees Fahrenheit. This poses potential risks to the safety and comfort of children, necessitating temporary closure during peak heat hours.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay informed through the city’s official channels of communication. Updates regarding the status of the playground areas can be accessed through the city’s social media platforms or the official website, www.picayune.ms.us.