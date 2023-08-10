Cheryl Leigh Palmer Johnson Published 1:20 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

A Celebration of Life Service was held for Cheryl Leigh Palmer Johnson, age 80, of McNeill, MS, on August 7, 2023, at Central Baptist Church in McNeill, MS. Cheryl entered into heaven on August 4, 2023, at 4:29 in the evening. Born in New Orleans, LA, Cheryl was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of Central Baptist Church where she had been active in various ministries over the years. She was a friend to all who knew her and an encouragement to many. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Edward Leon Palmer, her mother, Marie Spiers Stennett, and her daughter, Danna Roxanne Johnson. Left to cherish her memory and to continue in her legacy are her husband, Danny Roy Johnson, her sons Daniel Shannon Johnson (Kim) and Danny Patrick “Chip” Johnson (Izumi) and daughter Tara Danielle Poolson (Ben); grandchildren Michael (Andrea), Sheena (Brandon), Scott (Katie), Keagan (Justin), Aaron, Austin, Hunter, Tyler; and 10 great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238. www.picayunefh.com