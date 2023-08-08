Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Members Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Picayune Chamber of Commerce is excited to introduce its latest additions.

Bird Nest Vacation Rentals: Joining the Picayune Chamber of Commerce, Birds Nest Vacation Rentals offers an exceptional venue for hosting various events, from birthday parties to family reunions. Their spacious bottom deck can accommodate 20-30 people, and the top deck treehouse, boasting a picturesque pond view, provides an intimate setting for two. Summer discount bookings through VRBO are available until August 15th, and interested people can contact you if they’d like more information.

The Home Depot: Another esteemed addition to the Picayune Chamber of Commerce is The Home Depot, your go-to destination for home improvement. Their comprehensive selection covers your needs, from building supplies to appliances and gardening essentials. As the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, The Home Depot is committed to helping you turn your house into a welcoming home.

The Sip District: The Picayune Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes The Sip District, a new coffee shop in town that prioritizes convenience for its patrons. Whether seeking a cozy hangout spot or a quick coffee fix, The Sip District has you covered. They offer a drive-thru service catering to various situations, including those on the go or parents with sleeping babies. The convenience extends to online ordering for swift pickup. All are invited to experience the relaxed atmosphere at The Sip District.

To celebrate the opening of The Sip District, the Picayune Chamber of Commerce will host a special Ribbon Cutting Celebration. This event is scheduled for Saturday, August 19th, with festivities kicking off at 8 AM and culminating in the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at noon.