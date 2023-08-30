Barbara Ann Willis Lawton Published 6:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” Proverb 3:5

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466 for Barbara Ann Lawton, 77 of Picayune, MS who transitioned on

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Lakeview Reginal Medical Center, Covington, LA. The Rev. Dr. Michael Kelley

will officiate at the service. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the New Palestine

Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home