A different perspective

Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Special to the Item

Jan Penton Miller

We pulled up into the small parking lot of the walking track in the country looking forward to a nice if rather warmish walk. Many times we share the space with others out braving the heat. This particular track is a favorite because of the rolling hills and beautiful shade trees, which definitely make for a more pleasant experience since we don’t love to sweat.

As we rounded the curve and walked up the hill I moved into the grass to provide Missy’s little paws with a cooler spot since the area was sunny. A fellow was sitting at a picnic table, and I couldn’t help but notice that he had a bicycle, cooler, backpack, and other things that made me wonder if perhaps he was down on his luck.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In the past few years, particularly, I have noticed many people in the area who appear to be homeless. I obviously didn’t know if he was in that category, but I did wonder about it. I spoke as I passed by, and he answered pleasantly. He seemed happy to make conversation, and we engaged in a brief one about Missy, my little dachshund.

With the ridiculously high inflation over the past few years I have often thought about those who don’t have a safety net of family and/or friends for whatever reason.

How do people make it if they lose their jobs or have other problems that affect their ability to work without a safety net?

I once thought of people on the streets with disdain wondering why they just didn’t get a job?

What losers!

Now I’m ashamed that my thoughts ever turned in that direction, but I’m only being honest. I think one of the things that gave me a better understanding was hiring a lady on the fringes of society to work in my yard. Eventually, she started

helping me in the house, too. Over many years she became my friend, and now I look at things with a different perspective. I have seen her make mistakes and go to jail several times, but I have also heard her story.

What does this have to do with anything you may think, but my point is that everyone has a story. The young man that I spoke to briefly the other day has one. The man who sits on the park bench outside of Ryan’s apartment in New Orleans has one too. I talked to this man named John and asked him if I could pray for him. He humbly asked for prayer for the weather.

When I enjoy my air conditioned home and grumble about the heat I try to remember that there are those sleeping outside for whatever reason. I have been back to the little park in the country each day since I spoke to the young man last Tuesday. His bike and cooler have not moved from the spot where he sat, but I haven’t seen him since then. I surely hope that he is somewhere safe.

More Opinion

‘Leave the grill outdoors’ not the best Labor Day hack; I have better ones

Sprawling Museum

God has an App for that… Your Finances

People Matter

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar