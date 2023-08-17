Runoff Elections Loom as Pearl River County Races Remain Unsettled Published 10:51 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

The political landscape in Pearl River County is far from settled, as several closely contested races in the GOP primary have failed to yield definitive winners. The PRC Tax Assessor/Collector, PRC District 3 Supervisor, PRC District 5 Supervisor, and PRC Southeast Constable positions are all headed for runoff elections, with top candidates from each race vying for victory.

PRC Tax Assessor/Collector Race

In the PRC Tax Assessor/Collector race, the Republican contenders faced a tough battle for supremacy. Sandy Kane Smith (R) secured 44% of the vote, closely trailed by Jo Lynn Houston (R) with 33%. Richard D. Burge, Jr (R) secured 23% of the vote share. With no candidate surpassing the majority threshold, a runoff election is on the horizon to determine who will assume the vital role of Tax Assessor/Collector.

PRC District 3 Supervisor Race

The contest for PRC District 3 Supervisor mirrored the overall trend of tight races. Hudson Holliday (R) captured 47% of the votes, putting him in a leading position. Cruz Russell (R) followed with 29%, while Carl Ladner (R) secured 24%. The lack of a clear majority requires a runoff election that ultimately decides who takes the helm as District 3 Supervisor.

PRC District 5 Supervisor Race

The Republican candidates for PRC District 5 Supervisor fought valiantly for dominance in a highly competitive race. Bryce Lott (R) garnered 32% of the votes, while Donnie Saucier (R) and Chris Allison (R) achieved 28% and 22%, respectively. The inconclusive results signify the need for a runoff election to determine the final victor for the District 5 Supervisor seat.

PRC Southeast Constable Race

In the race for PRC Southeast Constable, a trio of GOP candidates battled for the position. Todd Douglas (R) emerged as the front-runner, securing 44% of the vote. Shane Michael Edgar (R) obtained 23% of the vote share, while Trey Bechtel III (R) received 21%. As no candidate secured an outright majority, a runoff election will decide who assumes the pivotal role of Southeast Constable.

Run-off elections will take place on Tuesday, August 29th.